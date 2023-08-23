RACINE — A free concert, featuring the Celtic Gypsies, is set for Saturday (Aug. 26) at Island Park, 1700 Liberty St., from 4 to 7 p.m.
Visitors are invited to bring lawn chairs or blankets and enjoy tunes from the Celtic Gypsies, a Racine-based band that specializes in Irish and folk music.
The concert is co-sponsored by the Root River Council and the City of Racine Department of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services to encourage the public to re-discover and use the local park.
Island Park
With the following amenities, this 21-acre, ADA-accessible park has something for nearly everyone:
- Two league ball diamonds
- Playfield
- Sand surface playground
- Restrooms
- Pavilion
- Picnic areas
- Historical exhibit
- A portion of the Root River Pathway
- Primary environmental corridor
- (Environmentally protected)
- Canoe launch
New dog park
The brand-new Island Park Dog Park opened earlier this week (Aug. 21) with a ribbon cutting by Racine Mayor Cory Mason and PRCS Director Tom Molbeck with their family dogs. The three black labs were the first to break in the new Island Park Dog Park, which has separate areas for small (under 25 lbs.) and large (over 25 lbs.) dogs, all enclosed with a gate for everyone’s safety and well-being.
Events
