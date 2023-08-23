Obituary for Klara Anne Hanel

March 13, 1934 – August 17, 2023

Klara Anne Hanel, 89, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, at Columbia St.Mary’s Hospital in Milwaukee.

Klara Anne Hanel

She was born in Lotstetten, Germany, on March 13, 1934, the daughter of the late Albert and Genovefa (née Zoller) Schmitt. In 1960, she immigrated to the United States to Racine as a pharmacy assistant.

On April 23, 1971, at the Racine County Courthouse, she was united in marriage to Herbert Hanel. Together they raised two children, Marcus and Nicole. She was a member of St. Mary by the Lake Catholic Church and The Deutscher Frauen Verein (Woman’s German Club).

Klara enjoyed starting each morning with a cup of coffee and marmalade toast while reading the newspaper. She found happiness in her garden where she was able to plant flowers, watch the butterflies and feed the birds. Everyone was always welcome in her home, where she would carry wonderful conversations. She loved to travel – in her younger years, around Europe, and after she immigrated, around the U.S. Her greatest joy was supporting and encouraging her family, and she never missed an opportunity to cheer on her grandchildren in all of their sporting events.

She enjoyed unwinding at the end of the day by crocheting or watching game shows, and never missed watching a Brewers, Packers, Bucks, Badgers or World Cup game. Klara found happiness in each day and felt the most love whenever she spent time with her family.

Klara Anne Hanel will be dearly missed by her children, Marcus (Jill) Hanel, of Racine, and Nicole (Doug) Ramczyk, of Racine; Enkel Kinder (grandchildren), Brittany Ramczyk, Grace Hanel, Ashley Hanel, Nathan Hanel and Levi Hanel; brother, Walter Schmitt; and sister, Rose (Del) Seymour. She was a loving aunt and will be deeply missed by her nieces, nephews and their families, as well as other relatives and dear friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Hanel; brothers, Heinz and Kurt Schmitt; and sister-in-law, Doris Schmitt.

Services

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on Aug. 24 at St. Mary by the Lake Catholic Church. A private entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday at the church with Mass to follow.

To match Klara’s loving and uplifting personality, family and friends attending the service are encouraged to wear clothing that is colorful rather than black.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Dr. Robert Gullberg for 35 years of medical care and friendship, as well as the staff at Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital for their loving and compassionate care.

Obituary and photo of Klara Anne Hanel courtesy of Purath-Strand Funeral Home.

