Obituary for Raymond Rohleder, ‘Ray’

July 11, 1936 – August 20, 2023

Raymond Rohleder, ‘Ray,’ 87, passed away peacefully at The Woods of Caledonia on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, following a three-year struggle with dementia.

Raymond was born in Kimball, Kansas, on July 11, 1936, to the late John and Margaret (née Rohleder) Rohleder. The family moved to Racine when Ray was 5 years old. After attending St. Catherine’s High School and Racine Vocational School, he worked for Massey-Ferguson, Omar Bakery, Progressive Dairy, Holsum Bakery (28 years) and retired from Lee’s Hardware at 82 years old after 21 years of service.

On Dec. 1, 1956 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Ray was united in marriage with the love of his life, Annabelle R. (née Dexter). They are faithful members of First Evangelical Free Church, where Ray served as a lead usher and volunteered in many capacities. Outside of work and church, Ray enjoyed woodworking, fixing motors, bowling, yard work and going for long walks around the neighborhood.

Surviving are his loving wife of nearly 67 years, Annabelle; their children, Allen (Tina) Rohleder, Pamela Ramirez, Raymond (Rita) Rohleder, Margaret (Michael) Kemen, Ronda (Donald) Willette and Thomas (Vicki) Rohleder; grandchildren, Katie Owen (Bradley), Jason Rohleder (Eun hee), Peter Baggesen (Kristen), Aurora Mitchell (Ross), April Rohleder, Nena Huckaby (Skyler), Stephanie Kemen, Michael Kemen (Sunni), Joshua Robinson (Lauren), Sarah Ottman (Jared), Amanda Compton (Crystal), Stephanie Kuhn (Brian), Megan Rohleder (Ryan), Cassandra Bateman (Cody); 23 great-grandchildren; brother, John (Judy) Rohleder; brother-in-law, Thomas (Irene) Dexter; nieces, nephews, other relatives, church family and friends.

In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by sisters, Albina, Lee and Mary; brother, Joseph; and sister-in-law, Jennie.

Services

Services celebrating Raymond Rohleder’s life will be held at 4 p.m. on Aug. 26 in First Evangelical Free Church, with Rev. John Bodnar officiating. A memorial dinner will follow. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. in the church.

In lieu of flowers (family member allergic to flowers), memorials to First Evangelical Free Church have been suggested.

A heartfelt note of thanks to the entire staff of The Woods of Caledonia and St. Croix Hospice for the compassionate care and support given in Ray’s time of need during the past two months. May God bless all of you!

Obituary and photo of Raymond Rohleder courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.

