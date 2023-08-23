RACINE — Teens looking to be paid and make a difference in the Racine community can now get involved in Focus on Community’s Teen Peer Program where they offer paid employment.

Focus on Community works to unite the community in an effort to prevent substance abuse and inspire healthy life choices.

Through a leadership program hosted by the nonprofit that serves high school students, teens gain useful skills and transform into positive leaders and role models.

The Teen Peer Program is geared towards those in grades 9-12.

Please note those who are 14 or 15 years old must obtain a work permit and are only allowed to work three hours on weekdays.

Teen Peer Program schedule

The following schedule was provided by Focus on Community:

Monday and Wednesday: 3:15 to 5:45 p.m. at 10 Extended Learning elementary school sites

Monday through Thursday: 3:15 to 5:45 p.m. at four Extended Learning middle school sites

Monday through Thursday: 5 to 8 p.m. (evening opportunities available)

For more information or to get involved, call or text K.C. at 262-221-5552, or email kmissall@focusracine.org. Additional information can be obtained on their website.