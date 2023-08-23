Obituary for Thomas Michael Suchla

April 17, 1963 – August 15, 2023

Thomas Michael Suchla, 60, passed away unexpectedly as the result of a valiant 12-day battle with Acute Monocytic Leukemia, at Froedtert Hospital on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, surrounded by the love of his family.

Thomas Michael Suchla

Tom was born in Racine on April 17, 1963, to Germane and Catherine (née Speltz) Suchla. He graduated from St. Catherine’s High School in 1981, and went on to earn a mechanical engineering degree from Marquette University in 1986. He became a licensed professional engineer in 1992.

On June 21, 1986, in St Casimir Catholic Church, Tom was united in marriage with his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Ann Marie (née Willis).

With a profound work ethic, Tom was a managing member of Southport Engineered Systems, an HVAC and plumbing contractor in Caledonia, Madison and Wausau. He was a longtime member of St Lucy Catholic Church where he was forever lending a helping hand, including on the finance committee. He also served on the St Catherine’s High School Foundation Board, as president of the local ASHRAE chapter, and president of the Kenosha Komets Hockey Organization, just to name a few. In 2020, he was inducted into the St Catherine’s High School Alumni Hall of Fame for excellence in business.

Tom enjoyed playing golf, playing the piano, traveling with his family, and fishing, especially with his buddies Steve and Brion. Tom loved to fly and became a private pilot with a multi engine rating. He was excited about obtaining his commercial license. He also loved hockey, especially watching his three sons play. He even coached two of their state winning teams.

Tom was a go-getter, and he would always rise to the occasion when called upon. More importantly, he had a knack for doing the right thing, a quality he was admired for. His intelligence and wisdom drew many to him for advice, both professionally and personally.

Tom’s greatest joy was spending time with family and friends. He loved to host and was incredibly generous opening his home on Fence Lake to all those he loved. Everyone looked forward to the meals that he would create. Cooking was another one of his many talents and passions, and any one of his guests would agree he had perfected the art of grilling.

Surviving are his loving wife of over 37 years, Ann; their children, Patrick (fiancée, Monica Kampfl) Suchla, Anthony (Brittany) Suchla, Joseph (fiancée, Elyse Janikian) Suchla, and Emma Suchla; father, Germane Suchla; sisters, Mary (Bill) Werbaneth and Anne (Tim) Jordan; brother, John (Lori) Suchla; brother-in-law, David (Nancy) Willis; sisters-in-law, Cathy (Jeff) Wenzel and Carolyn (Michael) Lee; nieces, nephews, other relatives, work family and friends – too numerous to mention all by name.

Services

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Aug. 26 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, with Rev. Mark R. Jones officiating. Interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery. A memorial luncheon will follow.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 25 in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, and from 9 to 10 a.m. on Aug. 26 in the church.

In memory of Thomas Michael Suchla, memorials to St. Catherine’s High School or St. Lucy Catholic Church have been suggested.

A heartfelt note of thanks to the entire team at Froedtert Hospital, especially Dr. Joshua Medow, for the compassionate care and support given in Tom’s time of need, and for doing everything in their power to save our beloved Tom. May God bless all of you!

Obituary and photo of Thomas Michael Suchla courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.

Local News The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news. Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.