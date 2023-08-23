UNION GROVE — The Union Grove Area Food Bank is in need of donations to help stock their shelves.
Located at 826 Main St., Suite 2, in Union Grove, the food bank works to serve locals in need of emergency assistance. At this time, food bank volunteers are calling on those who are able to donate items to the food bank.
Items needed at Union Grove Area Food Bank
The Union Grove Area Food Bank is requesting the following items be donated:
- Canned fruit
- Canned veggies
- Tuna and other canned meats
- Mac and cheese
- Noodles, canned pasta and spaghetti sauces
- Boxed meals
- Breakfast items
- Paper products
- Coffee
Local food drives
A virtual food drive is being held by Amanda Kurt of Kurk Inc.
To make giving more accessible, an online Amazon Wish List has been created. View the list here.
Purchase via Amazon and items will be sent directly to the Kurk Inc. office and delivered to the food bank.
In addition, while not currently happening, it is anticipated that Napoli Pizza and Pasta will be hosting a food drive soon. Stay tuned for more information.
Drop off
Considering making a donation?
Donations can be dropped off from 9 to 11 a.m. at the food bank on Wednesday mornings.
Additionally, drop-off locations include St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 3320 S. Colony Ave., and St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1600 Main St., during normal business hours.
Connect
Stay up to date with what items are needed at the food bank by following the Union Grove Area Food Bank on Facebook, calling 262-853-4144, or by emailing ugafbcoordinator@yahoo.com.
Resources
Local nonprofits
Local businesses and nonprofits make up the backbone of our community. The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your local news source that serves our diverse communities. Become a subscriber to stay up-to-date with local news.
Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.
Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.
You must log in to post a comment.