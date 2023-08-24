RACINE, MILWAUKEE COUNTIES — As the dog days of summer near the end, those local to Racine County can spend the last weekend in August by getting in on the Dog Tag Run benefitting veterans in need of service dogs.

On Aug. 26, Racine’s very own Marine Corps League Detachment 346 organized what they call a motorcycle ride “poker run” as a way to give back to the ones who gave their all.

Service dogs support vets

The funds from this event will benefit Dogs2DogTags.

Dogs2DogTags is a Wisconsin-based nonprofit organization that creates an opportunity to save at-risk, rescued, or donated dogs, train them, and place them with deserving service members who have been diagnosed with post-combat stress and anxiety.

Matthew Gorbaty is among the organizers of the event on Saturday, a Veteran and member of Marine Corps League Detachment 346.

“Service animals rescue veterans in need,” says Gortbaty. “Their companionship gives veterans in need a reason to live and their presence significantly reduces veterans’ stress and anxiety.”

How the Dog Tag Run works

Motorcyclists who want to get in on the fun can do so by taking a 60-mile ride throughout southeastern Wisconsin as a part of the Dog Tag Run.

From 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., show up to Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave., and register for the ride.

From there, registered riders will get a “poker card” and head out on a day of fun, while collecting a stamp or signature at various locations.

After the ride is complete, in no particular order, and signatures are collected, they will return to Route 20. Upon their return, a “Poker Hand” will be issued and a prize will be waiting for a winner.

In addition to the poker hand winner’s prize, there will be raffles and a silent auction. Raffle and silent auction items can be previewed online. More information about the event can be found on the Racine County Eye’s calendar.

“We are expecting great weather so we anticipate a wonderful ride and hope to raise awareness for veterans in need,” says Gortbaty.

Mental Health Resources for Veterans

If you or someone you love or know is a veteran or someone experiencing distress with their mental health, know that resources are available. Get help from Veterans Crisis Line Call 988 (Press 1)

Text to 838255.

Chat confidentially online.

Call TTY if you have hearing loss 1-800-799-4889.

More resources are available through the Veterans Affairs.