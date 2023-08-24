Obituary for Eugene Edward Prudhom, ‘Gene’

December 25, 1933 – August 19, 2023

Eugene Edward Prudhom, ‘Gene,’ 89, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at home surrounded by his loving family.

Eugene Edward Prudhom, ‘Gene’

Eugene was born to the late Albert Prudhom and Anna DeFatte on Dec. 25, 1933, in Racine. He was united in marriage to MaryAnn Seitz on May 3, 1958, at St. John Nepomuk in Racine.

Eugene was a Korean war veteran, serving in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956. He was an honor flight participant in 2017. He worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 30 years before retiring in 1995. Eugene was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Sturtevant. He was also a member of Moose Lodge 437.

Eugene enjoyed bowling, which he did for over 60 years, and he played city softball for 40 years. Eugene loved being a grandpa and was always there for any events his grandchildren had.

Eugene will be deeply missed by his loving wife, MaryAnn (née Seitz) Prudhom; children, Ken (LouAnn) Prudhom, Carol (Brian) Sweney, and Don (Alanna) Prudhom; grandchildren, Craig, Anne, Steven, Kaitlyn, John, Lauren and Joe; sister-in-law, Judy Held, as well as many other friends and family.

Eugene was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Cindy; brothers, Fred, Ray, and Larry Prudhom; brother-in-law, Dennis Held; and stepfather, Robert Morris.

Services

Services for Eugene will be held at 11 a.m., with a 10 a.m. visitation, on Aug. 28 at Calvary Baptist Church in Sturtevant.

The family would like to send a special thank you to the staff at Compassus for their kind and compassionate care.

Any donations may be directed to the Calvary Baptist Church in Sturtevant.

Obituary and photo of Eugene Edward Prudhom courtesy of Wilson Funeral Home.

