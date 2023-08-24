RACINE, MILWAUKEE COUNTIES — A Flash Flood Warning is in effect until 9 p.m. in Northeastern Racine County per the National Weather Service. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

A Flood Advisory is simultaneously in effect until 7:45 p.m.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Racine, Mount Pleasant, Sturtevant, Wind Point, Caledonia, Elmwood Park, North Bay, and Franksville.

This weather alert goes in conjunction with the Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 7:15 p.m. and the Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10 p.m. tonight.

It is predicted that flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas will occur.

Rainfall reports

Around 6 p.m., the NWS gauge reports indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area.

There has been recorded between 1 and 1.5 inches of fallen rain so far.

According to the reports, the expected rainfall rate is 0.75 to 1.25 inches per hour.

Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area.

Prepare for flooding

Racine County Emergency Management and the National Weather Service provide information and resources to help residents understand the risks associated with flooding and how to prepare for and respond to flood events.

Learn to prepare, how to stay safe, understand the data, and get informed about the forecast.

10 Tips to follow

Being educated about potential flooding can help prevent issues from taking place in the event a flood should occur. The National Weather Service recommends the following:

Get a NOAA Weather Radio to be alerted to flash flood warnings and river flood warnings.

Download Weather.gov or a credible weather app on your phone. Turn on notifications to stay up to date.

Monitor weather forecasts for heavy rain potential.

Have a set communication plan with your family in case of an emergency.

Monitor river levels and forecasted river levels online by visiting the NOAA’s flood watch site, U.S. Geological Survey, and or the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service. Make a plan on how to escape your home and neighborhood while avoiding any roads susceptible to flooding in case of an emergency.

Check that your sump pump is working and consider a backup sump pump.

Install check-values to prevent floodwaters from backing up into the drains of your home.

Remove snow from roof (when applicable), downspout areas, and away from base of home.

Utilize flood safety tips and resources.

