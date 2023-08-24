Obituary for Mary Zieman, ‘Rita’

September 14, 1937 – August 18, 2023

Mary Zieman, ‘Rita,’ 85, passed away peacefully at Lakeshore at Siena on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023.

Mary Zieman, ‘Rita’

Rita was born in Lake Forest, Ill., on Sept. 14, 1937, to the late Clyde and Grace (née Dunn) Belcher. On Oct. 4, 1958, in St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Lake Forest, she was united in marriage with Glenn Zieman, who preceded her in death on Jan. 16, 2017.

Catholic by faith, some of Rita’s interests included crossword and word search puzzles, working in her rose garden and collecting antique spoons and ceramic cats. She was an extreme book enthusiast and a Chicago Cubs fan. She also enjoyed cooking and baking for her family. Above all, she loved spending time with her entire family.

Surviving are her daughters, Kathryn Zieman, Ann (Michael) Richow, Carolyn Zieman and Patricia (Ron) Luttrell; son, Stephen (Karen) Zieman; grandchildren, Sarah (Christopher) Stein, Emily (Adam Janiak) Richow, Krista Richow and Connor Zieman; great-grandchildren, Brayden Modrow, Lucas Stein and Kiley Janiak; sister-in-law, Janet Perrson; special cousin, Carol Hardman; and other cousins, a niece and nephews.

Services

Services celebrating Rita’s life will be held at 5 p.m. on Aug. 28 at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home with Fr. Paul Balikyogerako officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 5 p.m. in the funeral home.

Memorials to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin Foundation have been suggested.

A heartfelt note of thanks to Fr. Paul and the entire staff of Lakeshore at Siena and Compassus Hospice for the compassionate care and support given in Rita’s time of need. May God bless all of you!

Obituary and photo of Mary Zieman courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.

