Obituary for Robert Ralph Harcus

November 26, 1933 – August 20, 2023

Robert Ralph Harcus, 89, passed away surrounded by his family on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. He was born in Racine on Nov. 26, 1933, the third of nine and the last surviving child of the late Robert R. and Nettie (née Grant) Harcus.

Robert graduated from Union Free High School, “Class of 1954.” He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force from 1952 to 1956, stationed in Korea in 1954. On June 28, 1958, at St. Rose Catholic Church, he was united in marriage to Elizabeth J. Brudnicki. They were married for 52 years until Liz passed away on Aug. 8, 2010.

Bob was employed by Racine Hydraulics for 37 years from 1959 until his retirement at age 63 in 1997. He was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. Bob enjoyed trips to the casino and shooting sports, including shooting trap and bullseye pistol shooting. The past 10 years, he also learned to enjoy dancing with his “almost wife,” Mary Hay. Above all, he treasured time spent with his family and will be dearly missed.

Surviving are his children, Cheryl (Scott) Thomack, of Leesburg, Fla., Robert D. Harcus, of Mount Pleasant; grandchildren, Katie Thomack, Christopher (Lindsey) Thomack, Benjamin Harcus; great-grandchildren, Cody Thomack, Alysia Thompson, and Taylor Thomack; in-laws, Connie Harcus, Harold (Carol) Brudnicki; his dear companion of the past 10 years, Mary Hay; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Doris (Russell) Walter, Irene (Vernon) Woodward, Luella (Nathan) Zeigler, Richard Harcus, Ray (Catherine) Harcus, Ruth (Richard) Ostranger, Russell (Catherine) Harcus, Joann (Eugene) Zimmerman.

Services

Funeral services for Robert Ralph Harcus will be held at 11 a.m. on Aug. 25 at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home. Interment with full military honors will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service for visitation from 9:30 to 11 a.m.

Memorials to the Wounded Warrior Project have been suggested.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Dr. Mohamed Khalil and Nurse Alisha Neely for their loving and compassionate care.

Obituary and photo of Robert Ralph Harcus courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.

