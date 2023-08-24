UPDATE (Aug. 24 at 6:20 p.m.): A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 7:15 p.m. in Racine and Kenosha Counties. After the Warning expires, the Watch will remain in effect until 10 p.m.

UPDATE (Aug. 24 at 5:24 p.m.): A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 10 p.m. in Racine County.

Additional locations included in this Watch include Kenosha, Milwaukee, Dane, Green, Iowa, Jefferson, Lafayette, Rock, Walworth, and Waukesha Counties.

Original story (Aug. 24 at 5:04. p.m.): RACINE — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Racine County, in addition to Southern Milwaukee County and Southeastern Waukesha County in southeastern Wisconsin.

The Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 5:30 p.m. according to NWS.

Locations impacted include Racine, Milwaukee, New Berlin, Greenfield, Oak Creek, Mount Pleasant, Muskego, South Milwaukee, Cudahy, Greendale, Hales Corners, Sturtevant, Union Grove, Franklin, Wind Lake, Rochester, Raymond, Yorkville, Wind Point, and Big Bend.

Other landmarks included are the following locations: Boerner Botanical Gardens and General Mitchell International Airport.

Severe thunderstorm located over Muskego

Around 4:50 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located over Muskego, moving east at 20 mph.

It is indicated that the current hazard is 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-size hail.

The impact could include hail damage to vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Take cover

For your protection, during a Severe Thunderstorm Warning, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.