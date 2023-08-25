RACINE, KENOSHA COUNTIES — The last weekend of August is here. Make the most of this upcoming weekend by hitting up an event in Racine or Kenosha County.
On this week’s list are opportunities to connect with other members in the community, support those in need, listen to music, get outside and enjoy the end of summer.
Looking for something fun to do? Here’s how you can spend the end of your summer.
Racine County events
|Event
|Date
|Community Care Days
|Aug. 25
|Racine Symphony Orchestra Lakeside Pops Concert
|Aug. 25
|Music in Island Park
|Aug. 26
|Dog Tag Run
|Aug. 26
|Community Block Party
|Aug. 26
Kenosha County events
|Event
|Date
|Cause for Paws Car Show
|Aug. 26
|End of Summer Parking Lot Party
|Aug. 26
|Aquanut Water Show
|Aug. 26
|The Rally: A benefit for Mikeal Dollak Posch
|Aug. 27
|Kenosha Book Festival
|Aug. 27
Events
