Editor’s note: This article is not sponsored content.

As school gears up for the year, parents are looking for ways to make healthy lunches that won’t break the bank. Here are five budget-friendly snacks that kids will be happy to munch on at school.

5 snacks sure to please

1. Apple slices and peanut butter

Apple slices and peanut butter are a classic. One cup of apple slices provides about 5 mg of vitamin C and 117 mg of potassium, according to the USDA’s FoodData Central. Additionally, 32 g of peanut butter contains about 7 g of protein and 190 calories, FoodData Central recorded. Get creative with this snack by adding raisins or sliced almonds for extra nutrition.

10 U-Pick Apple Orchards to Visit in Southeast Wisconsin Are you ready for fall? This season wouldn’t be complete without a trip to a local apple orchard. Here are 10 different apple orchards to… Keep reading

2. Hard-boiled eggs

Hard-boiled eggs are an easy way to make sure kids get enough protein at lunchtime, coming in at about 6 mg of protein per egg, according to FoodData Central. A carton of a dozen eggs currently costs $1.19 at Pick ‘n Save, making it a healthy and affordable snack or side at lunch. For added flavor, add a dash of salt and pepper or mix them with some mayonnaise for an egg salad.

3. Cheese crackers

Cheese crackers are high in calcium and low in sugar, according to FoodData Central, and are great for dipping in things like hummus or guacamole. Certain brands of cheese crackers are SNAP EBT eligible, including Better Cheddars at Pick ‘n Save.

4. Popcorn

One cup of air-popped popcorn contains about 6 g of carbohydrates and 1 g of fiber, according to FoodData Central. A 30 oz container of popcorn kernels currently costs $7.99 at Pick ‘n Save and is SNAP EBT eligible. For those who don’t have time to pop their own, several brands of pre-popped bags are available at Pick ‘n Save, with one of the cheapest being Lesser Evil‘s 4.6 oz bag at $3.29.

5. Trail mix

Trail mix is another lunchbox staple, and is one of the easiest to prepare from scratch. In 1 oz of trail mix is about 4 g of protein and 8 g of healthy fats, according to FoodData Central. It can be fully customizable according to individual tastes by adding ingredients like dried fruit, nuts and chocolate chips. A box of 24 individually packaged servings at Pick ‘n Save currently costs $13.49 and is SNAP EBT eligible.

These budget-friendly snacks provide plenty of nutrition and are sure to be a hit. With these healthy options, parents can feel good about sending their kids off to school with the energy they need for the day.