KENOSHA COUNTY — The joint efforts of several law enforcement agencies earlier this week led to the arrest of two Twin Lakes residents, who now face a slew of drug-related felony charges.

And the operation at the Super 8 Motel, 7601 118th Ave., began with an anonymous tip.

Arrested were Ernest Slavik, 47, and Amanda M. Stewart, 35, who both remain in custody in the Kenosha County Jail. Initial appearances for both were not listed in the Kenosha County Circuit Court records as of Friday morning.

Ernest Slavik – Credit: Kenosha County Jail Amanda M. Stewart – Credit: Kenosha County Jail

Drug Operations Group collaboration converges on motel

According to a press release issued by the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department:

Members of the Sheriff’s Department’s Drug Operations Group, detectives, deputies and officers from the Twin Lakes Police Department converged on the motel Monday.

Drug Operations officers observed the two defendants make several quick hand-to-hand transactions, which led to their arrest.

Seized during the investigation were 15.9 grams of crack cocaine, 11.3 grams of fentanyl and several pieces of drug paraphernalia.

Slavik faces 13 felony charges: eight for bail jumping, two for manufacturing/delivering cocaine and one each for possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Eleven potential felony counts against Stewart were forwarded to the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office: five for bail jumping, two for manufacturing/delivering cocaine as a party to a crime and one each for possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia.

“Protecting the children and members of our community from deadly narcotics and the violent crime that comes with narcotics sales will remain one of Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department’s utmost priorities,” Kenosha County Sheriff David W. Zoerner said in the release. “This investigation is yet another example of how great all law enforcement agencies within Kenosha County work together to keep our community safe. Excellent work by all those involved.”