Obituary for Eileen M. Tarwid

April 29, 1934 – August 20, 2023

Eileen M. Tarwid, 89, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, at Riverview Village Senior Living, Menomonee Falls.

Eileen M. Tarwid

Eileen was born in Oshkosh on April 29, 1934, to Bill and Marie (née Lipke) Ackerman. She was a graduate of William Horlick High School.

In April of 1954, Eileen married the love of her life, Eugene J. Tarwid. Sadly, he passed away on July 16, 2022.

Eileen was a homemaker to a loving husband, five children and all the pets.

She is survived by her children Kathleen (David) Bowlby, of Cape Coral, Fla., Patricia (Rob Turner) Tarwid, of Maysville, Ga., Gerald (Margaret) Tarwid, of Menomonee Falls, Wis., and Carolyn (Ray) Sanchez, of Ninety-Six, S.C.; grandchildren, Michelle (Alex) Healy, Autumn (Torrey) Barrett, Ian Wilkinson, and Scarlett Salinas; great-grandchildren, Amber (Zach), Cody (Anyssa), Tane, Talen, Torrey, Summer and Shianne; and soon-to-be great-great-grandchild, Jax Healy, the son of Cody and Anyssa. (We were hoping for a five generations photo!)

Eileen is further survived by her favorite nieces, Karen, Kris and Karla, of Indiana; and her numerous church friends from Florida.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sweet daughter, Barbara; three sisters; and one brother.

Services

Funeral services for Eileen will be held at Calvary Cemetery at a later date.

Obituary and photo of Eileen M. Tarwid courtesy of Purath-Strand Funeral Home.

