RACINE — Grab a poodle skirt, wear big luscious curls wrapped in a scarf, or slick back your hair and head on out the door with a leather jacket for First Fridays on Sept. 1 in Downtown Racine. This month welcomes attendees to celebrate the ’50s and ’60s.

First Fridays is a free and family-friendly event.

’50s and ’60s music, car show and more

The theme this First Friday is “Scoop the Loop” and will feature a classic car show, live music and retro-themed specials and promos throughout downtown Racine.

The Throwbacks will play music on Monument Square, which is also where the classic car show will be held. There will be ’50s and ’60s vehicles on the scene to reminisce on the time when Racine residents used to “Scoop the Loop” downtown.

Welcome back to the 50s and 60s in Downtown Racine for First Fridays. – Credit: DRC

There will be multiple vendors with beer, food, merchandise and more.

Live music will also be playing at Marci’s on Main, Smoke’d on the Water, Reefpoint Brew

House, Dimple’s Imports, Taste of Soul 262, The Nash and Uncorkt.

Parking available

Parking available at the McMynn Ramp, 3rd & Lake Ramp, Shoop (Main & State), and Festival Hall ramp, which includes 8 EV charging stations. All ramps are $2 all day.