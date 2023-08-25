



UPDATE (Aug. 25, 2023, 6:50 p.m.): The 14-year-old teen who was the victim of a hit-and-run crash on Aug. 20 has died, the Mount Pleasant Police Department announced on Friday.

The victim has not been identified due to his age. According to a written statement from the MPPD, the teen died on Monday, the day after the collision.

MPPD officers were dispatched at about 9:23 p.m. to the area of Highway 31 (Green Bay Road) and Newman Road on a report of a hit and run. The South Shore Fire Department performed life-saving care at the scene and ultimately the teen was taken by Flight for Life for more advanced care.

There were a number of witnesses to the hit-and-run vehicle versus person collision, and they reported to investigators the suspect vehicle was a minivan traveling north on Highway 31.

The minivan was located and seized. However, the driver was still unknown at the time the MPPD released the statement.

Anyone with information should call the MPPD: 262-884-0454. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app or website.

ORIGINAL STORY (Aug. 21, 2023, 9:26 A.M.):

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. — A 14-year-old male from Racine was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian on Sunday night, (Aug. 20), according to the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

The hit-and-run crash occurred at approximately 9:23 p.m. near State Highway 31 (S. Green Bay Road) and Newman Road. Officers from the Mount Pleasant Police Department and South Shore Fire Department were dispatched to the scene following reports of a male being struck by a minivan traveling northbound on State Highway 31.

Hit-and-run victim required Flight for Life

Upon arrival, officers located the victim on State Highway 31, and South Shore Fire conducted lifesaving procedures. The victim was subsequently transported to the hospital, and Flight For Life then transported him for advanced medical care.

The investigation revealed that the pedestrian was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound on State Highway 31, and the driver did not remain on the scene. The suspect vehicle was later located and seized, but the operator’s identity remains unknown.

The victim’s name will not be released due to his status as a minor.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department, in collaboration with the Wisconsin State Patrol, continues to investigate this hit-and-run incident. Anyone with information about the identity of the operator of the vehicle is urged to contact the Mount Pleasant Police Department at 262-884-0454, option #4.

This story is developing, and further updates will be provided as additional information becomes available.