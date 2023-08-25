Obituary for Mary Derderian

December 11, 1927 – August 21, 2023

Mary Derderian, 95, passed away on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, at the Villa at Lincoln Park. She was born in Racine on Dec. 11, 1927, the daughter of the late Vartevar and Victoria (née Kaprelian) Derderian.

Mary graduated from Horlick High School, “Class of 1947.” Her passion was baseball, and she was an avid fan of the Braves and Brewers. Above all, Mary treasured the time spent with family and friends especially playing cards and games. She will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her nephew, Haig Derderian; niece, Gay (Kai) Kazarian; and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Paul (Margaret) Derderian.

Services

Visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 31 at St. Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church, with service starting at 10 a.m., with Fr. Avedis Kalayjian officiating. Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery.

Memorials to St. Mesrob Armenian Church have been suggested.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to her friends and the staff of the Villa at Lincoln Park for their loving and compassionate care.

Obituary and photo of Mary Derderian courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.

