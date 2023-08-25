The Racine Roundup aired on TMJ4 during the 4 O’Clock news on Thursday, Aug. 17.

This week’s segment was brought to viewers by Ryan Jenkins and Carol Meekins along with reporter Emma Widmar from the Racine County Eye.

This week, the segment narrows in on a community resource, a new business and a man making a difference in his community.

Community Care Days The annual Community Care Days is happening on Aug. 25 at the Franksville Craft Beer Garden. Lamoreaux shared with viewers that the event will go from 3 to 8 p.m. and is a collaboration between the Caledonia police and fire departments with the beer garden. The family-friendly event welcomes people to come participate in touch-a-truck, listen to live music, eat, drink, and connect with fellow community members. Read our article to learn more about the details of the event. Community Care Days on Aug. 25 includes touch-a-truck, food, live music Read this article

Dog Tag Run benefiting veterans in need of service dogs The segment continued by sharing a fun and interactive way to help veterans in need of service dogs. On Aug. 26, Racine’s Marine Corps League Detachment 346 organized what they call a motorcycle ride “poker run” as a way to raise funds for Dogs2DogTags, a nonprofit that assists veterans in gaining service dogs. Information about how to get in on the fun is available online. Dog Tag Run on Aug. 26 to benefit veterans in need of service dogs Read this article

Rally for local tattoo artist Before the segment ended, Lamoreaux shared information about a benefit happening at Dead Set Ink in Kenosha on Sunday. Funds raised will support a local tattoo artist who was injured in a motorcycle crash. Lamoreaux shared that tattoos, food, drinks, shirts and more will be available during the fundraiser. Rally set on Aug. 27 for Racine tattoo artist injured in motorcycle crash Read this article

About the segment

Each week a Racine County Eye staff member will share in-depth information on select stories from the week in our collaboration we call the Racine Roundup.

These stories have been curated to highlight what’s happening throughout Racine County, and sometimes Kenosha County as well. The Racine Roundup will focus on providing solution-based journalism to viewers in Racine, Kenosha and Milwaukee Counties and more, reaching a larger audience throughout Southeastern Wisconsin.

Watch the Racine Roundup Click the button below to watch this week’s installment of the Racine Roundup. Aug. 24

Missed a segment?

If you missed our previous segments, don’t worry. Watch the last handful of Racine Roundup segments now by clicking the buttons below. (Don’t see a date? In the news business, breaking news sometimes takes the place of regularly-scheduled programming. If you missed a date and don’t see it listed, you most likely haven’t missed a thing.)

