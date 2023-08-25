Obituary for Roxann Marie Plock

March 5, 1955 – August 22, 2023

Roxann Marie Plock, 68, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, at Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha. She was born in Neillsville, Wis., March 5, 1955, the daughter of the late James and Wilda (née Kuberra) Smith.

Roxann Marie Plock

Roxann attended Washington Park High School, “Class of 1973.” On Sept. 20, 1975, she was united in marriage to Jack Plock and they were blessed with 47 years together before Jack passed away on April 8, 2023. Roxann was employed by Master Appliance Corp for over 30 years.

She enjoyed craft shows, camping with the kids and just about anything that included her family, especially her grandchildren. Roxann was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her daughter, Angi (Nunzio) Tenuta; grandchildren, Matthew, Michela and Melanie; in-laws, Cecil (Linda) Plock, Jada (Kathy) Plock; many beloved nieces and nephews, other relatives and dear friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by an infant brother; and sisters, Coni Giese and Cindy Smith.

Services

A memorial service will be held at noon on Sept. 2 at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, with Reverend Laura Fladten officiating. Relatives and friends may meet for visitation from 11 a.m. to noon at the funeral home.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at Ascension All Saints Cancer Center, Dr. Choi and his team, and the staff at Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha, for their loving and compassionate care.

Obituary and photo of Roxann Marie Plock courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.

