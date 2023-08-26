Obituary for Donna L. Pinnow

October 27, 1948 – August 23, 2023

Donna L. Pinnow (née Hansen), born Oct. 27, 1948, joined her Lord and Savior peacefully at Aurora Medical Center in Mount Pleasant, Wis., in the loving arms of her adored husband on Aug. 23, 2023, at the age of 74.

Donna L. Pinnow

Donna was born in Racine to the late Clifford Hansen and Alice Pietkovich (née Paulson). On Oct. 29, 1988, Donna was united in marriage to the love of her life, Robin Pinnow. Together they enjoyed many years of traveling (especially their yearly trips to Grand Rivers, Ky., with a large caravan of family members to visit “Grandpa Cliff”), worshiping, and creating beautiful memories with family and far too many friends to name individually. Above all, Donna loved spending time with her abundantly large family more than anything else.

The consummate planner always kept the family together for every special occasion and holiday. A grandmother like no other who adored spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and sharing stories of all their accomplishments for all to enjoy.

After retiring from her longtime employment at We Energies, Donna enjoyed volunteering her time at The Blood Center, working many blood drives throughout Southeastern Wisconsin. After successfully battling breast cancer, she always looked forward to giving her time at Relay for Life.

Donna was loved dearly and is survived by her loving husband, Robin Pinnow; sons, Scott Thilleman (Ilze Jaunkalnietis), and Timothy Sr. (Leslie) Thilleman; grandchildren, Timothy Jr. (Jessica Johnson) Thilleman, Taryn Thilleman (Joe Dresen), Jennifer (Mike) Carlson, and Tayler Thilleman; great-grandchildren, Addison, Grayson, Michael, Scarlette and Liam. She is further survived by siblings, Lynne Kneale, Jim (Karen) Hansen, Jeffrey Hansen, and Butch (Becky) Hansen; nieces, nephews, other relatives and special friends.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Alice; and siblings, Penny, Dean, Connie and Daniel Hansen.

Services

Going home services celebrating Donna’s life will be held at 11 a.m., with a 9:30 a.m. visitation, on Aug. 29 at Sturino Funeral Home. She will be laid to rest immediately following at Graceland Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Donna’s name can be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation for breast cancer research, Relay for Life, or The Blood Center of Southeastern Wisconsin.

Obituary and photo of Donna L. Pinnow courtesy of Sturino Funeral Home.

