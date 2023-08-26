UNION GROVE, Wis. — The Village of Union Grove Board is getting ready for a comprehensive meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, August 28 at the Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Avenue

Covering a wide range of community topics, these discussions will include new ordinances, infrastructure improvements, and development planning.

Key Agenda Points

Ordinances and Special Event Permits

The Village Board of Union Grove is introducing a new ordinance that aims to streamline the process for organizing special events like parades, festivals, and races within public areas in the village.

The proposed law outlines requirements for obtaining a “special event permit,” which would be mandatory for hosting any such gathering. Applications would be available at the Village Clerk’s office and would require detailed maps for events involving routes, such as parades or races. The applications would then go through various village departments and committees for approval.

In addition, applicants would be required to pay a fee and provide insurance coverage. This insurance would need to protect both the applicant and the Village from any liability. Failure to adhere to the terms of the ordinance could result in penalties, including the possibility of not being granted permits for future events. The ordinance will become effective upon its adoption and publication.

Infrastructure Projects in Union Grove

The Village of Union Grove has been working with Reesman’s Excavating and Grading, Inc. on infrastructure improvements to Milldrum Street.

As of August 17, 2023, two significant payments have been requested by the contractor. The first request for payment was for $551,261.34, covering work initially valued at $580,275.10. A second payment request has been made for $448,030.91, related to additional work totaling $1,038,743.19. In both cases, a small percentage of the amounts was withheld, often standard practice to ensure completion of the project.

These payments are part of a larger construction contract that totals $1,578,037.42. All requests for payments have been verified and approved by Baxter & Woodman, Inc., the consulting engineers for the project.

Community Developments

In closed session, the board plans to deliberate on several key developments, including the Amended Development Agreement for Canopy Hill Development and a possible claim related to The Residences at Dunham Grove. Both of these developments have been the subject of considerable public interest and could significantly impact the village’s housing landscape.

Commercial and Recreational Upgrades

Additionally, the board will review a request for proposal for a new splash pad at Leider Park from Commercial Recreation Specialists. The proposal could signal a potential enhancement to the village’s recreational facilities.

The Village of Union Grove is on track to bring a new recreational feature to the community — a splash pad in Joseph Leider Memorial Park.

According to the village’s website, the Village Board voted 6-1 on May 22 to accept a $500,000 grant from Racine County for the project. The decision came after a public information session and a special meeting of the Rec & Parks Committee, which recommended placing the splash pad in Leider Park.

The project has a firm completion date set for July 1, 2024. In terms of selection, the village reserves the right to pick any proposal that it finds most advantageous and in the best interests of both the project and the community. Additionally, all proposals must remain firm and cannot be withdrawn for a period of 60 days after the opening date. This initiative marks a significant investment in community recreation, with the ultimate aim to provide a fun and safe environment for families in the Union Grove area.

Public Participation

Citizens are encouraged to pre-register if they wish to make any comments during the meeting. The comments will be limited to items on the meeting agenda.

The meeting’s outcomes could have lasting impacts on the Village of Union Grove, as they touch on several key aspects of community life, from infrastructure to recreation and community planning.

The Village Board meeting promises to be a substantial gathering, diving deep into topics that have significant implications for Union Grove residents.

For those interested in attending, the meeting will follow standard procedures, beginning with a call to order and pledge of allegiance. If a quorum is not present, the meeting will automatically adjourn to the next regular meeting.

For further information or to request accommodation for individuals with disabilities, contact the Village Clerk at 925 15th Ave., Union Grove, WI 53182 or 262-878-1818.

The Village of Union Grove Board meeting agenda was the source for this report.