Obituary for Alice R. Rogers

November 15, 1935 – August 18, 2023

Alice R. Rogers, 87, passed away on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. She will be reunited with her beloved husband, James G. Rogers, who preceded her in death on May 1, 2023.

Alice R. Rogers

Alice was born in Laona, Wis., on Nov. 15, 1935. She graduated from St. Mary’s Springs High School in Fond du Lac, “Class of 1952,” at the age of 16. She started her career as a registered nurse and later went on to earn a master’s degree in health. She returned to work after her youngest child turned 1 and spent most of her work life as a discharge planner in the Social Services department at what is now Ascension Hospital in Racine. She retired at the age of 75, after nearly 40 years of service.

Alice was an active member of St John Nepomuk Catholic Parish for more than 60 years, a member of RING (Retired and Involved Nurses Group) and a volunteer and supporter of the Health Care Network.

On Jan. 18, 1958, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Menasha, Wis., Alice was united in marriage to the love of her life, James G. Rogers. They raised seven children and shared 65 beautiful years together.

Alice’s favorite things were Christmas, playing cards (especially bridge), reading mysteries and taking trips with other couples or various groups of girlfriends. She was always cheering on her children and grandchildren in their respective sports and activities. Alice was great at organizing and planning trips, holidays, card games, and lunches. Her favorite place was the lake house she built with Jim 25 years ago where family and friends have shared many special memories. She will be remembered fondly for her strong faith, great love and dedication to her family, and her generosity and empathy toward everyone she met.

Alice will be dearly missed by her children, Jeffrey (Lori) Rogers, Gerianne (Danny) DuMont, Joseph (Shari) Rogers, John (Carol) Rogers, Mary (Thomas) Broihier, Michael Rogers and Jennifer (Daniel) Novotny; 20 grandchildren, Angie (Bryan) Bilansky, Brook (Toney) Aleman, Jena (Ryan) Black, Chantelle, Jason, Jordan and Taylor DuMont, Shane (Indra) and Kyle (Kalii) Rogers, Nicholas, Max (Abby), and Drew Rogers, Alyssa (Beau) Gundersen and Sean Broihier, Noah and Ellie Rogers, TJ (Ashley), Justin (Elizabeth), Jake, and Luke Novotny; 16 great grandchildren with one on the way; sister, Helen (Tom) Kuether and brother, Gunner (Elaine) Hanson; other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

In addition to her husband and parents, Alice was preceded in death by her sister, Sonja (Ken) Zilly; and in-laws, Richard (Eileen) Rogers, and Constance (Will) Groh.

Services

A Mass of Christian Burial for Alice R. Rogers will be held at 4 p.m., with visitation from 2 to 3:45 p.m., on Aug. 28 at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church, St. Catherine’s High School or Siena Catholic Schools of Racine have been suggested.

Obituary and photo of Alice R. Rogers courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.

Local News The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news. Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.