Obituary for Russell J. Reff

January 9, 1982 – August 24, 2023

Russell J. Reff, 41, passed away at Ascension Healthcare Spring Street Campus on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.

Russell J. Reff

Russell was born in Fullerton, Calif., on Jan. 9, 1982. He was employed at JDR Painting. Russell married Lauren Hlavka on May 16, 2020, in Saukville.

He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his wife and daughters. He liked traveling and going to concerts with Lauren and listening to music of all kinds. He was also a Packers fan.

Russell is survived by his wife, Lauren Reff; daughters, Paige and Everlymae Reff; mother and father, Janet and John Hird; brothers, Christopher (Cora), Robert (Alicia) and Phillip (Jenny) Reff and Benjamin (Alicia) Hird; father and mother-in-law, Brian and Julianne Hlavka; and sister-in-law, Breanne (Jeremy) Bryan. He is also survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Services

A visitation for Russell will be held at 3 p.m. on Aug. 30 at Purath-Strand Funeral Home, followed by a 6 p.m. service. Private inurnment will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family have been suggested.

Obituary and photo of Russell J. Reff courtesy of Purath-Strand Funeral Home.

