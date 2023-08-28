MOUNT PLEASANT — A 35-year-old man working at J.I. Case High School as an event staff employee is accused of drugging and sexual assault of a 16-year-old student.

Justin Jolen Lizama, of Racine, was charged Monday, Aug. 28, in Racine County Circuit Court with one felony count each of sexual assault of a student by staff and child enticement. If convicted, he faces up to 31 years in prison and/or up to $110,000 in fines.

The criminal complaint: sexual assault, enticement of student by Case employee

According to the criminal complaint, a Case student told investigators they were approached by Lizama after school on or about May 16, 2023, when they sat under a tree across the street from the school. He offered the student a ride and since they didn’t have anywhere to go, the student accepted the ride.

Lizama took the student to his house near the beach and offered them marijuana the student believed could have been laced with something because of its effect on them. According to the criminal complaint, Lizama and the student had sexual intercourse, possibly without using a condom.

The student spent the night at Lizama’s house, and he dropped them off in front of the hotel across the street from Case High School, the complaint continues. The student said there were additional incidents of sexual activity between May 17 and May 19 and text messages between the two support the student’s statement.

Lizama was assigned a $50,000 cash bond and ordered to stay away from the student and not have contact with any minor children. He will next be in court on Sept. 6 for his preliminary hearing.