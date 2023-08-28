RACINE — Employees of Johnson Outdoors, 555 Main St., recently picked up more than 8,000 pieces of trash as part of the Clean Earth Challenge (CEC), a national volunteer trash cleanup effort.

The volunteer team outside Johnson Outdoors corporate headquarters, 555 Main St. The group picked up 8,000 items of trash in about an hour last Thursday (Aug. 24) in the Clean Earth Challenge (CEC). – Credit: Johnson Outdoors Last Thursday (Aug. 24), the Johnson Outdoors volunteers, armed with gloves and trash bags, collected trash that included cans, bottles, chip bags, socks, pieces of plastic, and cigarette butts that had accumulated over time, in the Downtown Racine area, Zoo Beach, North Beach and the Kids Cove playground.

Employees from each of the Johnson Outdoors locations around the world will be participating in cleanups aimed at ensuring our wild spaces stay wild for generations to come. This effort is part of Johnson Outdoors’ partnership with the National Wildlife Federation, America’s largest and most trusted conservation organization, fueling the CEC. Volunteers from Johnson Outdoors took the Clean Earth Challenge (CEC) last Thursday to North Beach Park. – Credit: Johnson Outdoors

Now in its second year, the CEC calls on all individuals to lend a hand in keeping their favorite outdoor spaces healthy. The simple, repeatable actions showcase the power of collective impact and how substantial environmental impact is possible through individual action.

A team from Racine’s Johnson Outdoors collected 8,000 pieces of trash last week as part of the Clean Earth Challenge. – Credit: Johnson Outdoors “We are immensely proud of our teams here around the globe,” Helen Johnson-Leipold, Johnson Outdoors chairman and chief executive officer, said in a news release. “Their unwavering commitment to preserving the outdoor places and spaces we love and their active participation exemplify our most important values as a company and community. We’re thrilled that these areas are cleaner than they were yesterday.”

About Johnson Outdoors

Racine-based Johnson Outdoors is a global innovator of outdoor recreation equipment and technologies. The company designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of brands in the watercraft recreation, fishing, diving and camping categories. Its brands include: Old Town® canoes and kayaks; Carlisle® paddles; Minn Kota® fishing motors, shallow water anchors, and battery chargers; Cannon® downriggers; Humminbird® marine electronics and charts; SCUBAPRO® dive equipment; Jetboil® outdoor cooking systems; and Eureka!® camping and hiking equipment.