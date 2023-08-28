KENOSHA — Off-duty Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputies enjoying a day with their families rescued a mother and her two children from drowning in Lake Michigan at one of the beaches named in the most recent beach hazard warning.

Deputy Kelsey Schwuchow – Credit: KCSD According to a press release from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, deputies Kelsey Schwuchow and Christopher Bischof on Sunday, Aug. 27, were off duty at Simmons Island Beach with their families. They saw two children drowning and their mother struggling to swim approximately 60 yards offshore. Deputy Christopher Bischof – Credit: KCSD

Rescue efforts proved difficult

The deputies immediately jumped into the water to rescue the kids. They helped the mother with instructions to float on her back until Schwuchow could come back for her.

Waves were three to four feet, and a rip current was present, the press release continued. At one point, Schwuchow and Bischof were nearly overcome and had to release the children for a moment to take a breath and regain their strength.

Tim Martin, an off-duty Kenosha firefighter/EMT who was also at the park, treated the mother, her children and the deputies until rescue arrived and transported them all to the hospital. Everyone is expected to make a full recovery.

Swimmers were warned on Monday, Aug. 28 about conditions at Simmons Island Beach by the National Weather Service in a beach hazard warning that expires the evening of Wednesday, Aug. 30. Specifically, waves of up to six feet, high onshore winds and strong currents are creating potentially dangerous situations for anyone in the water.