RACINE, KENOSHA, MILWAUKEE, WALWORTH COUNTIES — Labor Day weekend is about more than a long weekend; it also marks the celebration of the progress and success of labor unions and their impact on America’s workforce.

This upcoming weekend can be enjoyed at a cookout, a fair or a local event that directly celebrates what Labor Day is all about.

In Southeastern Wisconsin, the following events are happening this weekend:

1. 2023 Racine Area Labor Fest

Celebrating Labor Day, the Racine Area Labor Festivals, Inc. (R.A.L.F.I.) will host their annual Labor Fest on Sept. 4 at UAW 180 Union Hall, located at 3323 Kearney Ave.

The event will celebrate the improvements union workers earned and show how negotiation has a positive influence on the wages, benefits and working conditions of all.

It starts at 11 a.m. and will conclude at 4:30 p.m. at the local hall. Lunch will be served from 12:30 p.m. until 3 p.m.

Attendees can meet local area elected representatives and listen to live music by 3 Floors Up.

2. 2023 LaborFest (Milwaukee)

Union members of Milwaukee Area Labor Council AFL-CIO are putting on LaborFest in Milwaukee on Sept. 4.

This a free event that is open to the public.

First, a parade will leave Zeidler Union Square at 11 a.m. At the same time, the doors will open to Henry Maier Festival Grounds, located at 200 N. Harbor Drive, until the fest ends at 5 p.m.

There will be live music, children’s entertainment, bingo, wrestling, a classic car show and a union raffle with a $5,000 grand prize.

More information can be found online.

3. Code Blue: Help restart a heart fundraiser

A fundraiser is being held on Labor Day to benefit Racine County fire and rescue departments, police

departments, schools and other businesses.

Money raised will help purchase and/or replace Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs), training on AED use as well as CPR classes and provide portable heart scan testing to the public.

The event will be held from noon to 4 p.m. at 1175 Sports Park and Eatery, located at 22840 Durand Ave.

There will be CPR and AED demonstrations, a police K-9 Meet and Greet and an appearance of the Racine County Dive Team.

K-9 meet and greets are fun for the whole family on Labor Day. – Credit: Jason Jarrach / Unsplash

Food will be available from the 1175 Mobile Eatery, and frozen custard can be enjoyed with Culver’s mascot Scoopie during the fundraiser.

For entertainment, there will be live music from Bedlam, Kotrane, and Lines of Loyalty. There will also be raffles.

4. Hear The Listening Party at the Petrifying Springs Biergarten

Relax on Labor Day with music from The Listening Party at the Petrifying Springs Biergarten, located at 5555 7th St. Pavilion #1, in Kenosha.

While sipping on a cold brew, listen to this musical duo out of Milwaukee. The Listening Party is a blend of Americana music that has touches of folk, classic rock, soul and bluegrass.

They will play from 3 to 6 p.m. on Labor Day.

More details can be found online.

5. Walworth County Fair

The 174th Walworth County Fair is happening this weekend. The event is full of animals, fun, rides, music, food and more. The fair runs Wednesday through Labor Day.

The daily schedules are jam-packed, making it a fun opportunity for everyone. Different events can be viewed online prior to heading out to the fair to plan for the weekend.

Read more about what’s shaking at this year’s fair in Elkhorn online.