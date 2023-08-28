RACINE — The Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave., will present a humorous and heartfelt show, The Cemetery Club, from Sept. 15 through Oct. 1.

About ‘The Cemetery Club’

Lucille, Doris, and Ida are a group of feisty, widowed “golden girls.” The longtime friends get together each month for tea to gossip, share some wisecracks, and visit their husbands’ graves. As they cope with living life after death, Lucille fancies herself a swinger, Doris remains loyal to her husband’s memory, and Ida secretly wishes for a budding romance. Through their healing, they quarrel, joke around, and even compete for a new love interest in an amusing and touching comedy. Racine Theatre Guild

“This amusing and touching comedy reminds us to cherish the past while embracing the future,” according to RTG.

The cast

This show is under the direction of Douglas Instenes.

The cast of “The Cemetery Club” features the following:

Kim Emer as Ida

Barbi McGuire as Lucille

Virginia Hartley as Doris

Anthony Lazalde as Sam

Betty Petersen as Mildred

The show is written by Ivan Menchell and sponsored by Dawn and Larry Van Ess.

When to catch a showing

“The Cemetery Club” will take place on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. at the Racine Theatre Guild.

On Sept. 23 and 30, there will also be a 2 p.m. show.

Tickets are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors (62+) and $13 for students (21 and under). Further savings are offered to groups of 12 or more.

Value night performances will take place on Sept. 21 and 28 at 7 p.m. and will have discounted tickets available.

American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation by students in UW-Milwaukee’s ASL program will be provided during the 7:30 p.m. performance on Sept. 22.

Tickets can be purchased online, by calling 262-633-4218, or by visiting the box office in person. More information about the theater can be found online.