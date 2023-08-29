KENOSHA — A car and home caught fire after an intoxicated driver struck a house near 60th Street and Pershing Boulevard in Kenosha on Aug. 26.

Deputy Joseph Thomas with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department responded to the call for service around 3 a.m. on the day of the incident.

According to the department, the call for service indicated that a car had crashed into a home and both were on fire. The vehicle’s operator was trapped inside the burning vehicle.

The driver was later identified as Ronald C. Mello-Berrospi.

Although the area of the service was not within the area that Deputy Thomas primarily patrols, he volunteered to respond to the call.

Deputy removes driver from burning car

Upon arrival at the scene, Deputy Thomas immediately went to assist the driver of the vehicle, along with assessing the scene, per KSD.

The deputy was able to remove Mello-Berrospi from the vehicle by cutting his seatbelt off. This happened before the fire spread to the car’s cabin.

Once removed, Mello-Berrospi was escorted to a safe location and turned over to the City of Kenosha Police Department.

Mello-Berrospi was arrested and booked into the Kenosha County Jail for:

OWI (1st)

Reckless Driving Endanger Safety

Operate Without Valid Driver’s License

Failure to Keep Vehicle Under Control

Passing In A No Passing Zone

House had 1 occupant at time of fire

Following Mello-Berrospi being removed from the car, the deputy ensured all occupants of the house were evacuated before the fire grew and engulfed more of the residence.

One resident of the home was located and was safely evacuated.

The City of Kenosha Fire Department extinguished the fire.

“Had it not been for Deputy Thomas’ quick thinking, heroic actions, and volunteering to respond, the outcome of this crash could have been very different! The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department could not be more proud of Deputy Thomas’ actions,” KCSD released in a statement.

“Thank you to our Dispatchers, the City of Kenosha Police, and the City of Kenosha Fire Department for your assistance. Everyone responded to this crash very quickly and helped save another life.”

Drive sober

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department would like to remind everyone about the dangers of driving while intoxicated.

“Please remember there are numerous ways to safely get home if you are consuming alcohol. A taxi, Uber, or a friend is still cheaper than a day, week, or life in jail,” says KCSD.