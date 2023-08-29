RACINE — The City of Racine has launched an online system for obtaining routine permits such as fencing, roofs and siding.

The new system means that residents and contractors may no longer need to visit City Hall to obtain the permits. Instead, they can apply, pay for and receive the documents via a secure online portal.

City of Racine unveils Cityworks portal

The online permitting process is the result of a recent collaboration between the City Clerk’s office, the City Building Department and the Management Information System (MIS) Department. Screenshot of the Cityworks portal.

Those who need a permit can access the Cityworks portal and create an account.

“This new permitting system reflects our commitment to embracing technology,” Racine City Clerk/Treasurer Tara McMenamin said in a news release. “Together we’re building a more accessible and user-friendly city for everyone.”