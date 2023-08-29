RACINE — The City of Racine has launched an online system for obtaining routine permits such as fencing, roofs and siding.
The new system means that residents and contractors may no longer need to visit City Hall to obtain the permits. Instead, they can apply, pay for and receive the documents via a secure online portal.
City of Racine unveils Cityworks portal
The online permitting process is the result of a recent collaboration between the City Clerk’s office, the City Building Department and the Management Information System (MIS) Department.
Those who need a permit can access the Cityworks portal and create an account.
“This new permitting system reflects our commitment to embracing technology,” Racine City Clerk/Treasurer Tara McMenamin said in a news release. “Together we’re building a more accessible and user-friendly city for everyone.”
Local news
The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.
Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.
Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.
You must log in to post a comment.