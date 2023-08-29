Obituary for Lucile Ann Short

July 8, 1935 – August 27, 2023

Lucile A. Short

Lucile Ann Short, 88, passed away on Aug. 27, 2023, at Crossroads Care Center of Pewaukee. She will be deeply missed.

Services

Services for Lucile will be held at 3 p.m. on Aug. 31 at Evergreen Cemetery in Algoma, Wis., followed by a committal service.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Integrity Funeral Services.

