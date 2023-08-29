Obituary for Nancy Jo Ganzel

October 12, 1937 – August 25, 2023

Nancy Jo Ganzel, 85, resident of Racine, passed away peacefully at her home on Aug. 25, 2023.

Nancy Jo Ganzel

She was born on Oct. 12, 1937, in Danville, Ill., to the late James and Delores (née Yount) Hance.

Nancy was the owner and operator of Commitments Christian Bookstore for over 30 years.

She had a passion for Jesus, loved reading, was an excellent knitter, enjoyed gardening and always looked forward to spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are her son, Timothy Ganzel, and daughter, Sarah (James) Anspaugh. She is further survived by grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Deborah Wage; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, and husband, Dick, she was preceded in death by her sister, Carol Kellett.

Services

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., with visitation starting at 9:30 a.m., on Aug. 31 at Sturino Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery.

Many thanks to Dr. Mullane and Hospice Alliance for their compassionate care.

Obituary and photo of Nancy Jo Ganzel courtesy of Sturino Funeral Home.

