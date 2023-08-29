Online gaming has become an increasingly popular industry in the past decade. Coming from humble origins at the turn of the century, the industry has become one of the most profitable globally – far outperforming the likes of the film and music industries, combined.

As the online gaming industry has grown, so has the number of people who have identified an opportunity to turn their love of gaming into a legitimate career. We’re not just talking about designers, game developers, and animators – thousands of people are making a full-time income out of just playing the most popular games.

Developers are now making it easier to make money in the modern age, especially through casinos that allow for seamless payments. It’s now common to see online casinos facilitating cryptocurrency transactions in a specific crypto casino to make revenue streams more accessible and efficient for everyone – no matter where you are located. Keep on reading to find out even more about the lucrative opportunity online gaming can offer.

Different ways to make money through online gaming

Making money through online gaming is something that has mystified a lot of people for years. Not only is it unclear how you can make money, but people seemingly don’t understand just how much it is possible to make through a profitable online side hustle.

Here are just some of the ways that professional gamers have turned a hobby into a serious revenue stream.

Streaming

Platforms like Twitch and YouTube attract millions of viewers every single day and with these large viewing figures have also come sophisticated ways to monetize content. Using Twitch, for example, players can live stream themselves playing their favorite games to their loyal following – not only do they make a small amount for the viewers they have subscribing to their channel, but the profits roll in through the in-stream gifting options.

Similarly, on YouTube, gamers can upload these streams or other related online gaming content to an audience and earn money through Google AdSense per viewer and per display ad. As these content creators grow in popularity, they may also get the chance to work with various brands that offer extremely profitable sponsorship opportunities.

eSports competitions

If you’re one of the top players in any game, it would be a good idea to start entering one of the many competitions and tournaments that are held throughout the year. You can enter individually or as part of a team, depending on your chosen game, and if you’re good enough to beat all the competition, you could come home with a surprisingly large amount of prize money.

Although there are plenty of competitions to enter, you can’t always guarantee a win so, unless you’re certain you’ll win every tournament, this isn’t going to be the most consistent form of revenue for a professional gamer.

Content creation for brands

You don’t have to be a household name or have a million subscribers to be paid for creating content for brands. Valuable content like video guides, tutorials, reviews and entertaining gameplay compilations can still make a good amount of money on platforms like YouTube and Patreon.

It’s easy to become a content creator, all you need is a bit of creativity, access to the right cameras and tools, and a stable wifi connection to upload all of your content – you’d be surprised to find out just how much money most brands are happy to pay for good quality content, regardless of who it comes from.

How much money do people make through online gaming

If you want to make money gaming online, you’ll be following in the footsteps of some extremely wealthy individuals.

Although there are a lot of players that have earned their millions through competing in competitions, the majority of people on the list of the richest online gamers created a name for themselves on social media and streaming platforms. As their audience grew, so did the brand opportunities that were offered to them.

Gamers like Ninja, PewDiePie, and Markiplier – to name just a few – are now worth in the tens of millions since transforming their hobby of gaming into a fully-fledged career and you can do the same. Although these individuals built their platforms over many years, the gaming industry is very different from how it was when they started out, monetization is easier and viewer figures are through the roof, proving that it’s never too late to get involved.

The future of online gaming

The future of online gaming is especially bright, with new companies popping up on the scene all the time offering new and improved experiences for demanding gamers.

We expect to keep seeing more effective iGaming payment options, more immersive experiences, and innovative ways to allow customers to connect online. As this industry continues to grow, so will the bank accounts of people who leverage the unique opportunities on offer.