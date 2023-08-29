Obituary for Robbie Mae Lyons

June 2, 1929 – August 19, 2023

Mrs. Robbie Mae Lyons was born on June 2, 1929, to the late Bill and Emma Williams in Tigrett, Tenn. She transitioned from this life on Aug. 19, 2023, at her residence, surrounded by her children. Mother Lyons attended school in Crockett County, Tenn. She professed her love for Christ at an early age. Mrs Lyons’ faith in God provided great strength during the most difficult challenges she faced.

Robbie Mae Lyons

Mrs. Robbie Mae Williams was united in holy matrimony to the late Willie Grant Lyons on Oct. 6, 1954, in Maury City, Tenn. To this union, 10 children were born, and the family relocated to Racine in 1972. Rev. Willie Grant Lyons was the love of her life. They pastored Holy Jerusalem Pentecostal Church, and she was the “church mother,” Mother Robbie Lyons. He preceded her in death on June 18, 1985.

Mother had a sweet spirit, and she met no strangers. She loved people and was a mother to more than her 10 children. She has always affectionately been known as “Mother Lyons,” Rev. Lyons’ wife, church mother, mother of the neighborhood and just sweet Robbie. Mother would give you the shirt off her back, she loved to make sure you left her house with something and always gave because of her giving heart. She loved the Lord and trusted in her God with all her heart.

Mother bore her sickness like a champ, never really complaining. She lived her life being an example to many, showing them that God should be most important. Mother loved her children and grandchildren, who were all the apple of her eye. Mother was the first to give birth to quadruplets in 1964 in Tennessee. Mother was a grandmother to many, not only by blood, but through love. Mother was blessed to have bonus daughters in her life, which included Lisa, Jean, Sharon and Ann.

Robbie Mae leaves to cherish her memories five sons, Mark, Burnell, Kent, Willie and Lamar Lyons, all of Racine; five daughters, Willie Mae Hill, of Milwaukee, Suvilla, Burnett, of Racine, and Polly and Carline, of Minnesota; 31 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Pastor Stella Johnson.

She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Mr. Bill and Mrs. Emma Williams; three sisters, Lillie Mae, Ida Mae and Ruby Mae; two brothers, TA and QT. She was also preceded in death by two children, Jerome Williams and Toni Ann.

Services

Family and friends are invited to meet for visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. on Sept. 2 in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. A service celebrating her life and homegoing will follow at 11 a.m., with Pastor Buddy Vinson officiating. Her interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery.

Obituary and photo of Robbie Mae Lyons courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.

