Obituary for Stephen Ethan Guziak

October 16, 1967 – August 18, 2023

Stephen Ethan Guziak, 55, passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 18, 2023. He was born on Oct. 16, 1967, the son of the late James and Rosemary (née Ejma) Guziak.

Stephen Ethan Guziak

Steve was a master welder for Argon Industries. He was a talented and meticulous fabricator. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved all kinds of outdoor sports. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golf and bowling. Steve was a devoted Green Bay Packers fan. He enjoyed cooking for his family and friends and was the grill master.

Steve is survived by his siblings, James (Michael) Guziak, Kimberly Guziak, Denise (Craig) Peterson, Mike (Jennifer) Guziak; nieces and nephews, Grant Peterson, Arden Peterson, Alex Guziak, Nick Guziak, Lauren Guziak; former wife, Shari Guziak; other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

In addition to his parents, Steve is preceded in death by his nephew, T.J. Brucker; and faithful canine companion, Zohr.

Services

A celebration of Steve’s life will be held at 3 p.m. on Sept. 2 at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the time of the service.

Obituary and photo of Stephen Ethan Guziak courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.

