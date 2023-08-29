RACINE — One of the best ways to learn about the Root River may be to see it from a kayak.
Unity Racine organized an excursion on the Root River for local families on Thursday, Aug. 24, where some kayaked for the first time, as they learned more about the environment of the river and some of the threats to the river and its tributaries.
Diana Valencia, of Unity Racine, was one of the organizers of the field trip. After learning about the program, she thought it would be a good activity for Unity Racine.
“I like to create fun and have a learning experience,” she said. “They walk away with an understanding of how to be more environmentally friendly.”
The event was open to everyone at no cost and many families came to enjoy the event together.
The trip along the Root River is a project of the UW-Parkside Root River Environmental Education program.
The kayaks launch from the Root River Environmental Education Community Center, 1301 W. 6th St., just blocks from downtown. The REC Center was created in 2008 as a partnership between UW-Parkside and the City of Racine.
Environmental awareness, fellowship on the Root River
The trip takes about two hours. Participants are given the opportunity to learn how to maneuver the kayak in the area around the launch before they begin paddling upriver toward Lincoln and Island Parks.
As some are inexperienced kayakers, they are given good advice, such as, “Do not try and stand up,” and “Avoid flipping – if possible.”
Valencia said afterward the group from Unity Racine shared a meal together where they learned more about the Root River and engaged in conversation.
In the right season, participants might find raspberries or blackberries to snack on during the trip and bring some back to add to the meal. There may also be a rhubarb snack.
On this trip, the kayakers were treated to ceviche, a Latin American fish dish that hits home the importance of keeping the earth’s waters pollution-free.
Bringing people together
Sonali Pknotek said Unity Racine was formed about two years ago as a way of bringing local groups together to share what they have going on and amplify their activities and messages.
Unity Racine meets once a month.
Among the participants are: the Racine Urban Garden Network, Coming Together Racine, Green and Greater, which includes Zero Waste, LULAC (League of Latin American Citizens Council 320), and the Dominican Center for Justice Resources.
There are also individuals who attend, such as County Supervisor Jody Spencer, representatives from the Sierra Club and the League of Women Voters.
Unity Racine has also been involved in helping to organize events, such as the March Forth to Earth Day two years ago in which there was an event to raise environmental awareness every Friday between March 4 and Earth Day.
Unity Racine also helped organize the Save Soil event on March 21. Save Soil is an international movement to bring attention to contaminated soil and to promote agriculture practices that rely on organic material rather than chemicals.
Currently, Unity Racine is helping to organize the arrival of the Golden Rule Peace Boat, which is a project of Veterans for Peace. The Golden Rule is on a 15-month mission to educate the public about the dangers of the proliferation of nuclear weapons.
Golden Rule Peace Boat will dock in Racine on Tuesday, Sept. 5.
For more information on Unity Racine, email Sonali Pknotek at pknotek@aol.com.
For more information on the Golden Rule Peace Boat visit: The Golden Rule Peace Boat headed to Racine Sept. 5-6 | Racine County Eye.
For more information on the Root River Environmental Education Community Center, visit REC CENTER | UW-Parkside.
Local nonprofits
Local businesses and nonprofits make up the backbone of our community. The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your local news source that serves our diverse communities. Become a subscriber to stay up-to-date with local news.
Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.
Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.
You must log in to post a comment.