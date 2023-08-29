RACINE COUNTY — Youth and their families are welcome at the Second Annual Racine County Youth Sports Expo on Sept. 9 at the Image Management YMCA, 8501 Campus Drive, in Mount Pleasant.
The event will feature a day of family fun and activities.
Racine County believes that the expo is more than an event. They believe it is a celebration of sports and a gateway to a healthier and more active lifestyle.
The Youth Sports Expo will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and feature giveaways, activities, interactive booths, live demonstrations and special appearances. In addition, the YMCA will host its End of Summer Bash from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. featuring bounce houses, food trucks, face painting and live music.
Youth Sports Expo is more than games
“We are thrilled to host the Second Annual Racine County Youth Sports Expo, an event that embodies our commitment to promoting health, teamwork, and the joy of sports among our youth,” said Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave. “This expo is not just about playing games; it’s about creating a winning future for our young people – because when kids thrive, so does our county.”
The event will go on indoors and outside of the YMCA.
Essentially, the EXPO will provide a dynamic platform for young people to explore and engage with the diverse world of local sports and recreational activities in the local communities. From soccer and basketball to wrestling and gymnastics, there will be something for everyone.
Play Racine County
Learn more about what’s available through Play Racine County by visiting their website.
Events
Do you have an event to share? Now you can input your event on the Racine County Eye website for free with a few clicks. Head over to our Events page and click “Create an Event” in the purple box at the top. It’s easy to use and will help you spread the word in our communities. We also offer exclusive advertising opportunities to showcase your event. Email Denise Lockwood at denise@racinecountyeye.com for more information on how to promote your event or business.
The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for event coverage for our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with events, celebrations and important local news.
Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, Instagram and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.
Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.
You must log in to post a comment.