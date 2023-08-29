RACINE COUNTY — Youth and their families are welcome at the Second Annual Racine County Youth Sports Expo on Sept. 9 at the Image Management YMCA, 8501 Campus Drive, in Mount Pleasant.

The event will feature a day of family fun and activities.

Racine County believes that the expo is more than an event. They believe it is a celebration of sports and a gateway to a healthier and more active lifestyle.

The Youth Sports Expo will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and feature giveaways, activities, interactive booths, live demonstrations and special appearances. In addition, the YMCA will host its End of Summer Bash from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. featuring bounce houses, food trucks, face painting and live music.

Youth Sports Expo is more than games

Try your hand at various sports at the Youth Sports Expo. – Credit: Play Racine County

“We are thrilled to host the Second Annual Racine County Youth Sports Expo, an event that embodies our commitment to promoting health, teamwork, and the joy of sports among our youth,” said Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave. “This expo is not just about playing games; it’s about creating a winning future for our young people – because when kids thrive, so does our county.”

The event will go on indoors and outside of the YMCA.

Essentially, the EXPO will provide a dynamic platform for young people to explore and engage with the diverse world of local sports and recreational activities in the local communities. From soccer and basketball to wrestling and gymnastics, there will be something for everyone.

Play Racine County

Credit: Play Racine County