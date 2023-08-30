RACINE, KENOSHA — Wednesday (Aug. 30) is a good day to watch Lake Michigan waves crash ashore, but weather forecasters advise beach visitors and boaters to keep a safe distance.
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued both a Beach Advisory and a Small Craft Advisory for Lake Michigan beaches and nearshore waters until 7 p.m. Onshore winds, with gusts of up to 25 mph, are expected to produce waves of 3 to 6 feet throughout the day.
Lake Michigan beaches on advisory
The Beach Advisory states that the wind and waves will create dangerous swimming conditions for all beaches in Racine, Kenosha and Milwaukee counties.
“Stay out of the water and away from dangerous areas like piers and breakwalls,” the NWS statement reads. “Strong structural and longshore currents are expected. Rip currents are possible.”
Affected beaches include North Beach and Zoo Beach in Racine and Simmons Island Beach in Kenosha.
The Small Craft Advisory covers Lake Michigan nearshore waters from Port Washington, Wis., to Winthrop Harbor, Ill., where the winds and large waves pose a danger to smaller boats. The area includes the lakeshore in Racine and Kenosha counties.
“Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions,” the NWS stated.
To keep up with weather conditions, visit the National Weather Service Milwaukee forecast online.
Weather
The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens are committed to sharing important weather news with the community. Make sure to check our Weather category for official announcements, updates on conditions and more. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local happenings.
Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.
Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.
You must log in to post a comment.