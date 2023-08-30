RACINE, KENOSHA — Wednesday (Aug. 30) is a good day to watch Lake Michigan waves crash ashore, but weather forecasters advise beach visitors and boaters to keep a safe distance.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued both a Beach Advisory and a Small Craft Advisory for Lake Michigan beaches and nearshore waters until 7 p.m. Onshore winds, with gusts of up to 25 mph, are expected to produce waves of 3 to 6 feet throughout the day.

Lake Michigan beaches on advisory

Waves cresting at 3 to 6 feet came ashore along Racine’s Zoo Beach on Wednesday (Aug. 30). Gusty onshore winds from Lake Michigan produced hazardous swimming conditions for all beaches in Racine, Kenosha and Milwaukee counties. – Credit: Paul Holley

The Beach Advisory states that the wind and waves will create dangerous swimming conditions for all beaches in Racine, Kenosha and Milwaukee counties.

“Stay out of the water and away from dangerous areas like piers and breakwalls,” the NWS statement reads. “Strong structural and longshore currents are expected. Rip currents are possible.”

Affected beaches include North Beach and Zoo Beach in Racine and Simmons Island Beach in Kenosha.

The Small Craft Advisory covers Lake Michigan nearshore waters from Port Washington, Wis., to Winthrop Harbor, Ill., where the winds and large waves pose a danger to smaller boats. The area includes the lakeshore in Racine and Kenosha counties.

“Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions,” the NWS stated.

To keep up with weather conditions, visit the National Weather Service Milwaukee forecast online.