With the start of school, it’s time to start thinking about how you will pack healthy lunches on a budget.

Parents want their kids to have nutritious meals that will keep them energized and focused throughout the day. But when money is tight, it can be challenging to make that happen.

Tips for packing healthy lunches

Here are some tips to help you pack healthy lunches while still saving money:

A dad joke is sure to make them groan at the lunch table when they are unwrapping their sandwiches wrapped in an environmentally-conscious, reusable sandwich wrap. – Credit: Loren Lamoreaux

Shop in season. Eating seasonal fruits and vegetables is not only better for your budget, but also for the environment. Produce that’s in season often costs less because it’s being harvested more abundantly. Knowing what’s in season can also make it easier to plan meals ahead of time.

By using a few smart shopping strategies and getting creative in the kitchen, parents can make sure their kids have healthy lunches on a budget. Make sure to shop in season, buy in bulk when it’s possible, and reuse containers to save money. Also, keep leftovers in mind and make lunches fun with cookie cutters and dad jokes. With a little bit of planning, you can ensure your kids have delicious and nutritious lunches without breaking the bank.