KENOSHA COUNTY — The Kansasville Fire & Rescue Department (KFRD) along with multiple emergency response partners was dispatched to a structure fire in the Town of Brighton in Kenosha County on Aug. 25.
Emergency response teams were dispatched to a single-family residence at the 22300 block of 18th Street.
Upon arrival at the scene, smoke was emanating from the structure, and fire was observed to be present within the walls of the residence.
The home is situated some 1,250 feet to the north paved roadway, at the end of a single-lane gravel driveway per KFRD.
Rural location requires multiple agencies
The rural location of the structure posed problems as there were no hydrants installed outside. Due to the accessibility issue, KFRD activated a Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS). By doing so, KFRD requested mutual aid from other area agencies to respond to the scene.
To combat the blaze and remedy the situation present, the following agencies reported to the scene:
- Union Grove-Yorkville
- Salem Lakes
- Rochester
- South Shore
- Paris
- Waterford
- Bristol
- Somers
- Lake Geneva
- Wind Lake
- Kenosha
- City of Burlington
- Town of Burlington
- Lyons
- Wheatland
In addition, the Racine Fire Bells rehab unit was on the scene. We Energies and the Kenosha County Fire Investigation Task Force were also present.
According to KFRD, units and emergency personnel from Franklin, Tichigan and Pleasant Prairie provided Change of Quarters coverage to handle any additional calls that may have arisen.
Journey Church Disaster Response Team assisted the homeowner with temporary housing options available. Kelman Restoration assisted with the boarding up of the structure.
Fire units finally cleared the scene at about 10:30 p.m. after being dispatched to the scene around 5 p.m.
Fire under investigation
Emergency crews used over 42,100 gallons of water to mitigate the conditions within the structure.
One firefighter sustained a shoulder injury from a fall. The department that he belonged to was not disclosed in the statement.
Ronald Molnar, Chief of Kansasville Fire & Rescue Department, stated the home has “extensive damage and (is) likely a total loss.”
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
