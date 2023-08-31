RACINE COUNTY — Code Blue, a new committee building roots in Racine County, is on a mission to equip the community with funds and resources that support healthy living.

Deputy Joshua LaForge – Credit: RCSO The organization of Code Blue comes after the heart attacks of Rikki Storbeck and the painful loss of Deputy Josh LaForge. Storbeck is the owner of both the owner of R&R Pizza and 1175 Sports Park and Eatery in Racine County. Their medical emergencies raised a red flag and began a conversation about the heart health of Racine County residents.

Event focuses on community connections

The organization will begin its efforts by fundraising from noon until 4. p.m. on Labor Day, Sept. 4 at 1175 Sports Park and Eatery, 22840 Durand Ave. in Kansasville.

Not only is this event for the community, but it has an emphasis of supporting Racine County Fire, Rescue, Police, Sherriff’s, local businesses, schools and other vital key players in the area.

Jenna Christensen, an employee of R&R Club and Pizza and 1175 Sports Park and Eatery, has stepped up to be a part of the Code Blue committee.

“This is to help make a stronger us,” said Christensen about the event and mission of Code Blue.

Money raised will help purchase and or replace AEDs (automated external defibrillators), provide training on AED use, host CPR Classes, and provide portable heart scan testing to the public.

“It’s being proactive,” notes Jenna.

Being proactive is what will help to save lives in the community.

Christensen explains the Code Blue committee is working closely with community leaders on executing and putting ideas into action.

“When it comes down to it, the goal is to get the awareness out there,” comments Christensen.

Entertainment

The event will have numerous forms of entertainment including being able to interact with the Racine County Dive Team, meet and greet local police K9s, Deputy Friendly will be on-site as well as other first responders too.

There will be vital CPR and AED demonstrations.

Food and drinks will be available from the 1175 Mobile Eatery. Additionally, attendees can have a scoop of custard with Culver’s mascot, Scoopie. All custard sale proceeds will be donated to Code Blue.

Local bands Bedlam, KOLTRANE, and Lines of Loyalty will play throughout the fundraiser.

There will be numerous raffle items and something for everyone to participate in.

Supporting Code Blue

Can’t make it out to the event? Donations can be made at Community State Bank, 1500 Main St., in Union Grove. Additionally, donations can be mailed in.

Questions about the event can be directed to the Code Blue Facebook page or email codebluefundraiser@gmail.com.



