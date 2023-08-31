Obituary for Jillian Ann Condill

February 11, 1983 – August 22, 2023

Jillian Ann Condill, 40, passed away unexpectedly at her residence on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. She was born in Barrington, Ill., on Feb. 11, 1983, the daughter of Vicki Lee (née Landa) and Jerald Martin Condill.

Jillian Ann Condill

She was loved dearly and will be sadly missed by her mother, Vicki Condill; father, Jerald (Susan) Condill; sister, Bethany (Tyler) Edgell; grandma, Carol Landa; niece, Alexis; aunts, uncles, other relatives and dear friends.

Jillian was preceded in death by her loving son, Lucas; and special friend, Donald Totten.

Services

A memorial service celebrating Jillian’s life will be held at 11:30 a.m., with a 10 a.m. visitation, on Sept. 1 at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.

