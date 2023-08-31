Obituary for Michael J. Slama

July 26, 1967 – August 25, 2023

Michael J. Slama, 56, of Kenosha, passed away on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at his home.

Michael J. Slama

He was born in Kenosha on July 26, 1967, a son of John H. Slama and Agnes (née Rosenbaum) Slama Wilcox.

Mike was a graduate of Mary D. Bradford High School.

On Sept. 24, 2011, at Lake Andrea in Pleasant Prairie, he was united in marriage with the love of his life, Jodi L. Manke.

He was employed as a journeyman electrician with IBEW Local #430 for over 25 years, working with many area contractors.

He was most proud of being an electrician and for honing his skill over a well-lived career and was proud to see his daughter C.J. following in his footsteps. An avid outdoorsman, Mike enjoyed camping, riding three-wheelers and hosting his annual (and well-loved) fish boil. As a self-proclaimed “Mr. Fix It” and wood worker, Mike believed that no challenge was too big, and instilled that same ethic into his daughter, C.J.

Mike approached life with vigor and laughter and brought a beautiful (and sassy) spirit to every gathering. He never failed to answer the call when a friend or family member needed help, and often went the extra mile to support. To know Mike was to know an incredible brother, son, father, and husband.

He is survived by his wife, Jodi; daughter, Christain June “C.J.” Slama; mother, Agnes M. Slama Wilcox; siblings, Kathleen (Ed) Nichols, Ruth (Bill) Ehrgott, and David (Robin) Slama; and father-in-law, Edward Manke.

He was preceded in death by his father, John Slama; and mother-in-law, Mary Manke.

Services

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m., starting with a 9:30 a.m. visitation, on Sept. 1 at St. Mary Catholic Church. Interment will take place in St. George Cemetery.

Obituary and photo of Michael J. Slama courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.

