Obituary for Sherry Lee Bartkowski

May 15, 1951 – August 26, 2023

Sherry Lee Bartkowski (née Hannon) found peace in her home on Aug. 26, 2023, at the age of 72, after an obstinate battle with various cancers. She was a loving mother of Jennifer (Danny) Mertens and grandmother of the late Quintin and Braxton.

Those she has left behind will miss her imagination and its ability to stretch into her own reality, her infamous turtle brownies and mini breads she brought everywhere, her strong love for animals and her bawdy twist on any subject at any given time.

She is at peace and will be missed by many.

She is survived by nieces and nephews; Troy (Sheila) Hannon, Todd (Kae) Hannon, Jane (Tim) Borntraeger, Holly (Ed) Veness, Michelle (Brian) Curry, Jason (Amanda) Colby, and Tanya Colby. She is also survived by other dear friends that she held close to her heart and considered family.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Inez (Kempken) Hannon; siblings, Wayne (Jodi) Hannon, Sondra (Frank) Turcotte, and Sheila (John) Colby.

Services

Memorial visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1 at Integrity Celebrations Center, with a Celebration of Life Meal following at 5 p.m.

Obituary and photo of Sherry Lee Bartkowski courtesy of Integrity Funeral Services.

