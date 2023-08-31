Obituary for Shirley Ann Hicks

December 23, 1958 – August 17, 2023

Shirley Ann Hicks, 64, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, at Aurora Medical Center, Mount Pleasant. She was born in Racine on Dec. 23, 1958, the daughter of the late Robert L. and Lula Mae (née Thurmond) Hicks, Sr.

Shirley Ann Hicks

Shirley worked for Lincoln Lutheran Nursing Home for 17 years and was a teacher’s assistant for two years. She was also a member of Midtown Church of Christ. She enjoyed collecting dolls and playing every type of game that you can imagine. She loved different types of music, old TV shows and being in the surroundings of her family.

Shirley is survived by her three sisters, Cassandra (Rayford) Milton, Vickie (Carl) Robinson, Sharon Y. Hicks, and sister-in-law, Elizabeth Hicks, all of Racine; nieces and nephews, Mar-Kisa J. Hicks, Kiyoa (Joseph) Berryman, Roneasha Payne, Untaurus Milton, Robert (Ambria) Hicks, ShaCarla (Francisco) Robinson Garcia, and KeyShawn Hicks; great-nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Shirley was preceded in death by her mother, Lula Mae Hicks; father, Robert Leon Hicks, Sr.; and brother, Robert L. Hicks, Jr.

Services

Family and friends are invited to meet at 11 a.m. on Aug. 31 at Midtown Church of Christ for the celebration of Shirley’s homegoing, with Brother Robert Holliman officiating. Her burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery. There will be a visitation and viewing at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.

The family would like to thank Aurora Medical Center, Ascension All Saints Hospital and the Villa at Lincoln Park Nursing Home for the care taken of Shirley in her times of need.

Obituary and photo of Shirley Ann Hicks courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.

