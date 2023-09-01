SOUTHERN, CENTRAL Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking the public to stay vigilant and avoid all outdoor burning this Labor Day weekend.

The request comes due to elevated fire danger across southern and central Wisconsin. This includes campfires.

Spike in wildfires

Fireworks are a must-have for many at various celebrations. This year, however, the drought poses a significant danger for wildfires, which can be seen in Canada where over 1,000 wildfires are currently still burning. – Credit: Racine County Eye

In the last week, the DNR has responded to 10 wildfires in Wisconsin.

The recent fires were small due to higher humidity and quick action by suppression resources. With the forecasted conditions and holiday recreation concerns, more fires are expected over the weekend.

Avoid burning on Labor Day weekend

According to the DNR, the forecast heading into Labor Day weekend indicates very hot, dry and windy conditions from Saturday through Monday.

Days with windy and dry conditions can lead to embers from any fire, especially burn piles and campfires, getting out of control. This can cause a wildfire if not properly extinguished.

The DNR also wants to remind people who are outdoor enthusiasts to use caution with off-road vehicles or equipment that can create a spark and start a fire.

Be mindful that weather conditions can change frequently and quickly become dangerous.

Burn restrictions

In addition, this leads to prompting potential for critical fire weather warnings.

DNR burn permit restrictions and fire danger vary from county to county. However, the DNR will suspend annual burn permits in these critical areas where the DNR has burn restriction authority.

Fire safety tips

The Wisconsin DNR provides the following fire safety tips:

Avoid outdoor burning until conditions improve.

Operate equipment (chainsaws, off-road vehicles, lawnmowers, etc.) early in the morning or late in the day to avoid sparks at peak burning hours.

Secure dragging trailer chains.

Report fires early and call 911.

Stay up-to-date on the latest conditions and burn restrictions on our WisBurn webpage.

Learn more by visiting the webpage for Drought Status and Management.

Labor Day weekend