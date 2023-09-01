Obituary for Barbara Ann Tuttle

May 27, 1928 – August 23, 2023

Barbara Ann Tuttle (née Malzahn), 95, passed away at The Woods of Caledonia on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.

Barbara Ann Tuttle

Barbara was born on May 27, 1928, in Milwaukee to Walter and Selma Malzahn (née Homme). On May 11, 1974, she was united in marriage to Clarence Tuttle at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church.

Barbara was a bookkeeper for Badger Mailable and worked at Sears for many years. She was a member of Lutheran Church of the Resurrection.

Barbara was highly domestic and enjoyed volunteering at her church, schools and hospitals throughout her entire life. She also enjoyed gardening. Most of all, she loved her time spent with family.

Barbara will be missed by her children, David Prelewicz, Nancy (Daniel) Cupertino and Sue (Jim Melms) Bush; eight grandchildren, Christopher (Bessie) Prelewicz, Amanda Prelewicz, Jacob (Leah) Prelewicz, Jennifer (Brian) Fletcher, Kristin (Joe) Pascucci, Benjamin (Amanda) Cupertino, Rebecca (Joe) Silveira, Lauren (Joe) Hurst, numerous great and great-great grandchildren; sisters, Pauline (Don) Mayer, Geraldine Simko and former daughter-in-law, Kathy Prelewicz. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She goes on to be reunited with her husband, Clarence; son-in-law, Tim Bush; and brother-in-law, John Simko.

Services

Her memorial service will be at 3 p.m. on Sept. 24 at Lutheran Church of the Resurrection. There will be a visitation at the church from 2 p.m. until time of service.

The family would like to thank the staff from The Woods of Caledonia and St. Croix Hospice for the loving care provided.

Obituary and photo of Barbara Ann Tuttle courtesy of Sturino Funeral Home.

