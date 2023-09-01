Obituary for Edith Baxter, ‘Edie’

April 4, 1940 – August 23, 2023

Edith Baxter, “Edie,” 83, passed away peacefully at her residence on Aug. 23, 2023.

Edith Baxter, ‘Edie’

Edith was born in Racine on April 4, 1940, to the late Edward and Bertha (née Beckett) Fritzler.

On Sept. 26, 1959, Edith was united in marriage to Robert Baxter Sr.

Edie enjoyed reading and spending time with her dogs and family.

Surviving are her daughter, Pamela Martz; longtime companion, Anthony Gayton; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; brother, Steve (Carol) Fritzler; other relatives and friends.

Edith was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Sr.; daughters, Theresa and Cynthia Baxter; son, Robert Baxter Jr; great-grandson, Jayden Martz; sisters, Dorothy, Becky, Sandy; and brother, Ronald.

Services

Services celebrating Edith’s life will be held at 7 p.m., with a 5 p.m. visitation, on Sept. 6 at Sturino Funeral Home.

Obituary and photo of Edith Baxter, ‘Edie,’ courtesy of Sturino Funeral Home.

